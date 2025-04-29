Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordon Hudson’s presence was felt in a big way during Bill Belichick’s interview with CBS Sunday Morning. And it turns out, the University of North Carolina is starting to become increasingly worried about just how involved she is in Belichick’s role as head coach of the football program.

Hudson, who has been the girlfriend of Belichick for the last ten months, has increasingly been seen as Belichick’s de facto agent and PR strategist since he accepted the head coaching position back in December.

So much so, in fact, that Hudson actually requested to be copied on emails to Belichick regarding the program’s communications strategy and referring to herself as “chief operating officer” of “Belichick Productions” on email signatures.

The most recent instance where Hudson interjected herself into Belichick’s professional life came on Sunday when she made it a point to interrupt her boyfriend’s interview with CBS Sunday Morning anchor Tony Dokoupil, informing him that Belichick wouldn’t be answering a seemingly harmless question about how the two had met.

It turns out that the interview featured far more input from Hudson that was simply not captured in the final edit of the show. TMZ issued a report on Monday, revealing far more concerning behind-the-scenes details about how the interview went down.

According to TMZ, Belichick arrived at the interview with no other representative other than Hudson, which was a surprise to CBS producers.

As for how Hudson conducted herself during the portions of the interview that didn’t make the final product, she reportedly got “so heated” that she had to walk off the set, which caused around a 30-minute delay and “spooked” Tony Dokoupil.

Initially, the plan was to have Belichick take part in a second interview at a later date. But ultimately, that idea was scrapped after producers at CBS saw the footage that they had from the first interview, which reportedly took a team effort to “try and salvage.”

As a result of some of these details emerging, TMZ learned from anonymous sources around the UNC program that there is a “growing sense” that Hudson’s involvement “could become a problem.”

While some, like FS1’s Colin Cowherd, seem to believe that Hudson’s involvement could seemingly be a positive for UNC, the overwhelming sentiment is that Hudson is far too close to the situation, given her romantic involvement with Belichick.

Not to mention, there are obvious questions pertaining to whether she is even qualified to be making PR or marketing-related decisions for Belichick and the UNC program.

By the sounds of this report from TMZ, it looks like higher-ups in the UNC athletics department will soon be having a conversation with both Belichick and Hudson about the latter’s involvement in the day-to-day operations of the program.

But either way, Belichick’s short tenure at UNC has quickly become a bit of a circus. So, for better or for worse, it should be fascinating to see how this situation plays out.