UNC official on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson: ‘We just don’t know what’s coming’

Who knew that Bill Belichick could become such a walking distraction for a football team?

When the University of North Carolina hired the six-time Super Bowl champion as their new head football coach, they might have expected him to be someone who aggressively focuses on the team and what happens on the field.

They’ve gotten anything but.

Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have created an ongoing cascade of embarrassing headlines from media appearances and speculation about their relationship. It’s gotten so weird and intense that some have even speculated he might not last long enough to coach a game for the Tar Heels.

The Washington Post profiled Hudson Wednesday after her second-runner-up finish at the Miss Maine USA pageant, attempting to get at the heart of who she is and what drives her. As part of the piece, they spoke with several sources who provided insight into how UNC feels about their situation.

The most damning comment came from an unnamed UNC official who “was not authorized to discuss the coach’s personal relationship.” They paint a picture of a university and athletic department that is at the mercy of whatever Belichick and Hudson decide to do that particular day.