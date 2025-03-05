Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, reports emerged that HBO’s plan to feature the North Carolina Tar Heels on the second year of Hard Knocks: Offseason had fallen through. But this also reportedly doesn’t mean there won’t be a documentary centered around the debut season of head coach Bill Belichick.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports was the first to break the story of how the agreement fell through, outlining how the deciding factor was ultimately about how much “creative control” would be given to the North Carolina program through the filming of the show.

This perhaps isn’t all that much of a shock considering how much criticism the New York Giants organization still gets for some of their decisions that were shown for all to see during the debut of Hard Knocks: Offseason last year, which has led to no NFL teams being interested in being involved in the show this time around.

While it is unclear what this potentially means for the future of Hard Knocks: Offseason, it is reportedly not the end of talks around a potential docuseries catered around the Tar Heels program.

In Jones’ report, he did share that North Carolina is still interested in being the subject of a “behind-the-scenes, all-access series” ahead of the 2025 season.

Adding to this, Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports detailed in a follow-up report on the matter on Tuesday that UNC could take part in a docuseries with another platform, citing EverWonder Studio, who produced the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight, “The Showdown” golf match, and other sports-related projects, as a potential producer of his proposed docuseries.

It sure sounds like North Carolina wants the publicity a potential docuseries would bring without being unable to control what type of content appears on said docuseries, which is fairly understandable from the Tar Heels’ perspective.

From the perspective of potential viewers, it is fair to question how entertaining this kind of series would be. After all, Hard Knocks has become a beloved series in large part due to how much access NFL Films has been gifted by teams in the past.

Only time will tell whether some kind of all-access project comes to fruition on that front. But clearly, the demand for behind-the-scenes coverage of Bill Belichick’s first year in Chapel Hill is certainly there from both fans and potential producers.