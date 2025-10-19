Credit: ESPN2

UAB’s upset of Memphis was one of the bigger shocks of the college football weekend, and it also had many ties to the Worldwide Leader, as interim head coach Alex Mortensen, the son of longtime ESPN NFL insider Chris, scored a huge upset win in his debut on the UAB sidelines.

The Blazers were three-touchdown underdogs against No. 22-ranked Memphis at home this week in Mortensen’s first game. The game was, serendipitously, scheduled to air on ESPN2.

And despite entering at 3-4 with low expectations after the program fired Trent Dilfer (himself a former ESPNer), UAB beat the Tigers by a score of 31-24.

Immediately, former colleagues of the elder Mortensen, who passed away from throat cancer last year, flooded social media with tributes and praise for the new UAB coach and his father.

Upset: Despite being 21 1/2-point underdogs to the country’s No. 22-ranked team, UAB upset Memphis, 31-24, to give Alex Mortensen his first win in his first game as a head coach. Incredible. https://t.co/hjxCZoiQVz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2025

Many who knew Chris Mortensen directly commented on the similarities between the former NFL reporter and his son.

Interim coach Alex Mortensen credits former coach Trent Dilfer for building the team at UAB after upsetting Memphis. Reminds me of his dad. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 18, 2025

What a win for UAB. Can’t imagine how proud Mort would’ve been. Sure he’s smiling down on this one. Congrats, @Alex_Mortensen_ https://t.co/uux5yJAjDI — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) October 18, 2025

Many of the ESPN social media accounts later congratulated Mortensen and paid tribute to the former ESPN reporter.

What a victory for UAB and Alex Mortensen as a massive underdog against No. 22 Memphis 🔥 Our friend Mort would be proud 👏 pic.twitter.com/ymwfcsJcls — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2025

Alex Mortensen, son of late Chris Mortensen, gets his first win as interim head coach 🔥 UAB’s win over No .22 Memphis is the largest upset (+23.5) victory in a coach’s first career game on record (since 1978) 😮 pic.twitter.com/D0sUFm4ClV — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 18, 2025

Alex Mortensen was a successful college quarterback who played one season in the NFL, while his father continued to work as a reporter at ESPN. Later, Mortensen worked under Nick Saban at Alabama before getting his first offensive coordinator job at UAB in 2023.

While Chris Mortensen was not around to see his son get a top job as head coach, Chris certainly has to be on his son’s mind tonight. He was clearly on the minds of many in the college football and sports media world.