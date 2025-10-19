Alex Mortensen Credit: ESPN2
UAB’s upset of Memphis was one of the bigger shocks of the college football weekend, and it also had many ties to the Worldwide Leader, as interim head coach Alex Mortensen, the son of longtime ESPN NFL insider Chris, scored a huge upset win in his debut on the UAB sidelines.

The Blazers were three-touchdown underdogs against No. 22-ranked Memphis at home this week in Mortensen’s first game. The game was, serendipitously, scheduled to air on ESPN2.

And despite entering at 3-4 with low expectations after the program fired Trent Dilfer (himself a former ESPNer), UAB beat the Tigers by a score of 31-24.

Immediately, former colleagues of the elder Mortensen, who passed away from throat cancer last year, flooded social media with tributes and praise for the new UAB coach and his father.

 

Many who knew Chris Mortensen directly commented on the similarities between the former NFL reporter and his son.

Many of the ESPN social media accounts later congratulated Mortensen and paid tribute to the former ESPN reporter.

Alex Mortensen was a successful college quarterback who played one season in the NFL, while his father continued to work as a reporter at ESPN. Later, Mortensen worked under Nick Saban at Alabama before getting his first offensive coordinator job at UAB in 2023.

While Chris Mortensen was not around to see his son get a top job as head coach, Chris certainly has to be on his son’s mind tonight. He was clearly on the minds of many in the college football and sports media world.

