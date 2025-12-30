Credit: © NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb is turning transfer portal recruiting into content.

The Golden Hurricane is launching what they’re calling the “Tulsa Football Portal House” — a dedicated space where Lamb and his staff will host 45 to 50 transfer portal visits over 14 days starting Jan. 2. But the twist isn’t just the house itself. It’s that Lamb plans to document the entire process, Barstool Sports or Hard Knocks style, with “live from the portal house” content posted daily or weekly.

“Barstool/hardknocks documentary of how the portal works to energize the fanbase. ‘live from’ the portal house daily/weekly,” Lamb posted on social media, outlining the concept.

Tulsa portal house: 1. Home base for 14 days straight. 45-50 visits in 14 days. Coaches need somewhere to host/sleep. 2. School is closed until Jan 21. An entertainment spot to host right by campus without having recruiting hosts. 3. Still utilize campus and football… https://t.co/lLDHM3HZex — Tre Lamb (@CoachTreLamb9) December 29, 2025

The house serves multiple purposes beyond content creation. With campus closed until Jan. 21, it provides an entertainment venue to host recruits without relying on student hosts. It gives coaches somewhere to sleep during two straight weeks of nonstop visits. Former players and donors will visit to meet transfers. The house also features a 300-piece sword collection, though Lamb didn’t elaborate on that detail.

Tulsa will still utilize the football building and campus facilities for visits, but the portal house creates a dedicated hub for the compressed 14-day window.

It’s an innovative approach for a program that needs momentum. Tulsa went 4-8 in Lamb’s first season in 2025 after going 3-9 in 2024 under Kevin Wilson. Over 30 players entered the portal after Wilson was fired in December 2024, and Lamb brought in 16 transfers during his first portal cycle.

The concept gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how modern rosters get built while acknowledging what Tulsa is up against. The Golden Hurricane can’t outspend Power Four programs in NIL or lean on decades of winning tradition. But they can try something different, document it, and hope transparency becomes its own recruiting pitch.