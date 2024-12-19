Photo Credit: New Heights on YouTube

An anti-flag planting bill proposed by Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams has earned two more prominent critics — Jason and Travis Kelce.

After Michigan’s upset win over Ohio State in November, some of the Wolverines attempted to plant a Michigan flag at midfield at Ohio Stadium — which triggered a fight with some of the Buckeyes. In the aftermath of that. Williams, a Republican representing Ohio’s 41st District, introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act, which would make flag planting a felony. ESPN’s Elle Duncan responded, calling it “the softest thing I saw today.”

The Kelce brothers — in particular Jason — agreed.

“We have the Ohio State anti-flag planting law officially put into effect. Ohio State representative Josh Williams introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act on Tuesday in an attempt to curb flag planting attempts, or also an attempt to be petty as f—,” Jason said on the New Heights Podcast (conversation starts at the 5:28 mark), H/T Ryan Canfield, Fox News.

“The bill would prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio State football field on the day of a college football game and to name this act the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act. I don’t like it. I’m not gonna lie.”

The younger Kelce brother was slightly more diplomatic in his response but also made it clear that he doesn’t support the bill either.

“When I think of the Ohio State Buckeyes, I think of just toughness,” Travis said. “Man, I think it’s just — I just don’t think this is a toughness type move.”

Kelce (Jason) added that he thinks the law “feels soft” and that he doesn’t see it as a matter that lawmakers should be involved in.

Since the game, there has been plenty of criticism about both the flag planting and Ohio State’s reaction to it. Tear gas was used in the subsequent fight. Both brothers noted that they did not support the fight.

“We don’t need fist fights, and this antagonizes that, but at the same time, this is just doing a lot,” Travis said. “It’s doing a lot, but shout out to the Buckeyes. Shout out to the Wolverines.”

But while Jason agreed, he doesn’t see it as an issue that should be handled by lawmakers.

“That’s for the NCAA to determine, not an Ohio state representative,” Jason said. “Get the f— out of here, Josh.”

[New Heights on YouTube, Foxnews.com]