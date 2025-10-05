Photo Credit: ESPN+

A late hit in Saturday’s Big 12 college football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and Baylor Bears in Waco led to a sideline reporter getting leveled as well.

ESPN reporter Tori Petry wound up in the wrong place at the wrong time late in the second quarter.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had already reached the sideline while running with the ball when Baylor linebacker Kyland Reed delivered a late hit out of bounds. And that hit led to Johnson accidentally leveling Petry in the process.

“And you see right there, Tori gets knocked over,” play-by-play announcer Pete Sousa said as the ESPN+ broadcast showed a replay angle of Petry taking a hit. “That’s our own Tori Petry right there.”

Johnson was frustrated by the late hit before noticing Petry on the ground, and he proceeded to help the reporter stand back up.

Thankfully, Petry appeared to be okay and was able to keep serving as the sideline reporter for ESPN+.

“Of course, knowing [Petry], she bounces right back up on her feet,” Sousa said.