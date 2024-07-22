Tom Luginbill (via ESPN)

As we approach the 2024 college football season, broadcast booths are beginning to come into focus, and one significant shift has happened at ACC Network.

Per a Monday release, Tom Luginbill is moving to ACC Network’s primetime broadcasts alongside play-by-play voice Wes Durha and new reporter Dana Boyle.

Last season, ACC Network’s primetime broadcast team was Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, and Taylor Tannebaum. Hasselbeck took a job as a high school football coach after last season, while Tannebaum is moving to the desk as the new host of ACC Huddle, which will travel each week to the site of the ACC Network’s primetime broadcast. The full panel of analysts returns this year alongside Tannebaum: Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, and Eddie Royal.

Luginbill worked on ESPN broadcasts, primarily with the duo of Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek.

Tannebaum will also serve as an occasional co-host for ACC PM, as she has since joining the network in 2022. Luginbill and Justin Walters will also appear as co-hosts alongside full-time host Mark Packer.

With ACC Network’s primary lineup now set, we’ll see how the changes impact ESPN’s vast lineup of game and studio talent. Luginbill’s shift to ACC Network leaves an opening on ESPN’s broadcast lineup (though his unique role working with Pasch and Dvoracek won’t require massive changes), and Tannebaum’s ascension to the host of ACC Huddle will also likely shift former host Kelsey Riggs to a higher profile role on Saturdays.

[ESPN]