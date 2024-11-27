Credit: ESPN2

We love a good announcer jinx around here. But sometimes, it’s less of a jinx and more just an announcer pointing out the incredibly risky decision that a coach makes… especially when it comes to college kickers.

Tuesday night marked the final MACtion game of the year when the Toledo Rockets took on the Akron Zips. It was a hard-fought, low-scoring affair heading into the fourth quarter, with Akron leading 7-0. However, the fourth quarter went full MACtion with the Zips going up 14-0 before Toledo scored two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes to square things up.

Toledo found itself driving toward the endzone in the final minute of regulation with a chance to put things away with a definitive touchdown. Instead, the Rockets decided to play for the field goal despite kicker Dylan Cunanan having missed two field goal attempts earlier in the game.

“This is an incredible vote of confidence by [head coach] Jason Candle,” said ESPN2 announcer Matt Schumaker as Toledo ran the clock down with successive run plays. “Not really taking shots to the end zone, seemingly playing to let his kicker Dylan Cunanan potentially win the game.”

Sure enough, the clock ticked down to two seconds and Cunanan came on to attempt the 29-yarder from the right hash mark. Unfortunately, that vote of confidence failed as the kick missed, sending the game into overtime.

“This is an incredible vote of confidence by Jason Candle, not really taking shots to the end zone, seemingly playing to let his kicker Dylan Cunanan potentially win the game.” Cunanan would go on to miss a 29-yard field goal, sending Toledo-Akron to OT. “UN-BE-LIEVABLE!” pic.twitter.com/EM5Sx3GtvM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2024

“IT IS NO-GOOD!” exclaimed Schumaker. “WE ARE GOING TO OVERTIME IN AKRON, OHIO! UN-BE-LIEVABLE!”

Adding insult to injury, after scoring a touchdown on the first play of overtime, Akron sealed the 21-14 victory with a sack, not allowing Cunanan or the Rockets a chance at redemption.

The victory marks the Zips’ first win over the Rockets since 2013. They’ll also end the season at 4-8, their best finish since 2018.

[ESPN2, MACtion]