Photo Credit: ESPNU

The #MACtion went up a notch to finish Saturday’s college football game between the Toledo Rockets and Bowling Green Falcons.

Trailing 28-21 with just over a minute remaining, Toledo had hopes of a comeback drive, but those hopes were squashed on a crazy play that the ESPNU announcers couldn’t believe.

Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason threw a pass that hit the hands of wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph, then deflected off the hands of Bowling Green cornerback MJ Cannon, and then landed on Rudolph’s posterior, where Cannon secured the ball for a ridiculous interception.

It’s one of those plays that you just have to see to understand properly.

BUTT INTERCEPTION! “He caught it off his rear end!… We had the butt fumble…” 🏈🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/IWNV2HCCL9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

After seeing the replay, ESPNU play-by-play announcer Matt Schumacker exclaimed, “Oh my goodness!”

Color commentator Dustin Fox responded, “Matt, he caught it off his rear end!”

“That’s a pick,” Schumacker replied.

“That’s an interception,” Fox agreed.

Fox then added, “We had the butt fumble,” which is certainly topical these days with Mark Sanchez in the news.

“That was an interception off the rear end of Toledo wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph,” Fox continued. “That was unbelievable!”

That would serve as the game-sealing play in a 28-23 Bowling Green win (the Falcons intentionally took a safety to run the clock out on the ensuing drive).

Bowling Green, coached by former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, trailed 21-0 in the second quarter. To erase a 21-point deficit and secure the victory with a buttception is a very unique way to win.