Graphic via Liam McGuire

TNT Sports announced its complete programming lineup for Big 12 football on Friday in a press release, and the network is going all-in on supplemental content.

The network is launching XII Uncovered, a weekly access program that will air at 9:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max. The show will offer behind-the-scenes access to Big 12 programs, with a focus on teams featured on TNT Sports’ weekly schedule.

TNT Sports is also debuting Inside the 12, a magazine-style preview show hosted by Pete Sousa and Taylor McHargue. The program will air on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max, previewing the upcoming weekend’s Big 12 slate and featuring interviews from coaches and players around the conference. The show will continue through basketball season.

Beyond traditional television programming, Bleacher Report is getting in on the action with two new series. Field Study will pair Big 12 stars with their coaches for film study sessions, while Alumni Walk will follow famous alums through campus tailgates on game days. The platform will also provide round-the-clock Big 12 content across its social channels, including House of Highlights and B/R CFB.

All of this content will be spread across TNT Sports’ various platforms, with live games simulcast on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

As for live game coverage, TNT Sports will deploy play-by-play announcer J.B. Long and analyst Mike Golic Jr., with Allie LaForce reporting from the sidelines. Studio coverage will feature host Adam Lefkoe alongside analysts Champ Bailey, Takeo Spikes, and Victor Cruz.

The network kicks off its Big 12 coverage with Arizona hosting Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 p.m. ET. The following week, Texas Tech will host Kent State, before TNT returns to Arizona the following week for a matchup between Arizona State and Texas State.