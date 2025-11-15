Screengrab via SEC Network

Saturday morning on SEC Network, college football fans saw the unthinkable – Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow wearing a Georgia Bulldogs jersey.

How did we get this bizarre scene?

It all went back to a bet that the Heisman Trophy winner and national championship quarterback made along with fellow Florida alum Laura Rutledge. On a previous episode of SEC Nation, the pair made a wager with country music superstar Luke Bryan that if the Bulldogs beat the Gators, both of them would wear a Georgia jersey on the show.

With Florida already firing Billy Napier and Georgia once again entrenched in the Top 10 of the rankings, maybe it wasn’t the wisest bet to be making for two faithful Gators fans. And naturally, the Bulldogs were victorious by a 24-20 scoreline, but at least Florida put up a decent fight.

With SEC Nation in Athens for the showdown between Georgia and Texas, both Tim Tebow and Laura Rutledge made good on the bet in front of Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, who was enjoying the moment by making sure to capture it on his cell phone.

Tim Tebow tried to get the last laugh by showing the camera that he had a pre-planned message on his jersey, noting that he was 3-1 in his time at Florida against Georgia. But that image of him wearing a red Bulldogs jersey is going to drive the knife further into the hearts of Florida fans that they have fallen so far behind their rivals to the north since the days when Tebow was leading them to titles.