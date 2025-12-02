Fox Sports announcer Tim Brando is at it again.

After calling the Territorial Cup in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday night, Brando was a bystander all weekend as ESPN commentators wove a story around the results of rivalry weekend. And in the aftermath of Texas’ win in the Lone Star Showdown, many of the network’s most prominent voices took a cue from head coach Steve Sarkisian and put their support behind a Longhorns bid for the College Football Playoff.

Over on the SEC Network pregame show, Paul Finebaum said leaving Texas out of the CFP would be penalizing the team for “doing the right thing” and scheduling a tough slate. College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit proclaimed that Texas deserved to be in the CFP conversation if they beat A&M, and followed up by driving that conversation himself.

Brando believes the whole situation is yet another example of SEC bias at the Worldwide Leader.

“The predictable propaganda spewed by @GregSankey before the season and @TexasFootball from @CoachSark last night was and is laughable,” Brando wrote on X. “I discussed this weeks ago, and thankfully after flying my redeye home from Arizona, all the @espn guru’s with their ‘AllState Playoff Predictor’ didn’t disappoint!”

Brando also took aim at Herbstreit and Finebaum directly, tagging them in the post. However, Brando also singled out that he believes LSU alum Booger McFarland is not in the bag for the SEC as much this season.

The longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer, who often calls Big 12 games alongside analyst Devin Gardner, continued to mock ESPN, claiming that the network won’t be satisfied until fully half of the CFP is made up of SEC teams.

“You would think 5 out of 12 teams would be enough! No, not in the IT JUST MEANS MORE League,” Brando wrote. “They’ll not stop spinning yarn until they get 6 of the 12 teams in. A lot has changed this year in CFB, sadly not this! Pure Playoff Privilege”

Later, Brando also chided analysts at the Worldwide Leader (including McFarland, contrary to Brando’s previous praise) who coalesced around the idea that newly named LSU head coach Lane Kiffin ought to be allowed to lead his former Ole Miss program through the CFP.

“Tribalism fuels the notion that our way of life is better than theirs. “THEY” in this case is rival LSU,” Brando wrote.

“Once @Lane_Kiffin made it clear making it to a place like @LSUfootball was more important to him than winning a National Title @OleMissFB he had to GO! I applaud Carter and congratulations to @LSU you got your guy!”

ESPN has near full control over the narratives and storylines each weekend in college football, but Brando, for one, is not about to let the Worldwide Leader get away with propaganda.