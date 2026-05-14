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Lane Kiffin may not have been “calculated” when speaking about the challenges of recruiting Black players to Ole Miss, but Tim Brando thinks he was just being stupid.

It’s been nearly six months since Kiffin ditched Ole Miss for LSU. But Kiffin’s prolonged and ugly divorce from Ole Miss gained a new chapter this week when he told Vanity Fair that families of some recruits were hesitant to let them live and play in Oxford, Mississippi because of its lack of diversity.

Kiffin quickly apologized for the comment this week, telling On3, “it wasn’t calculated” as a jab at Ole Miss. But even if it wasn’t intended as a slight against Ole Miss, Kiffin can’t be clueless to the fact that saying the school’s struggle to distance itself from Confederate symbols is part of what drove him to LSU would be taken as a slight.

In the wake of his comments, the attempt at apologizing certainly hasn’t lessened the backlash against Kiffin, with Brando among those who isn’t buying the backpedal. According to Brando, Kiffin went really low in his attempt to excuse deserting Ole Miss last season.

Tim Brando doesn’t hold back words when talking about Lane Kiffin.

“Everything you never want to see in the leader of men.” Even mentions how Rebel legend Archie Manning wasn’t a fan of him (Via @3ManFront) pic.twitter.com/dBXANalt2E — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) May 13, 2026

“This was an example of Lane’s narcissism still being so great that he decided through a publication based in New York that’s got liberal tendencies out the wazoo, to utilize it solely for his justification for abandoning a team that was on the precipice of playing for, and maybe even winning a national championship,” Brando said during the 3 Man Front on Jox 94.5 in Birmingham, AL.

“So much so, that he decided to not just throw a state under the bus, not just to throw a region of the country he represents as an SEC coach under the bus, but a school that without their presence in his career, would not have gotten him to where he is today.”

Kiffin was suggesting that his only way of fixing the challenge of recruiting a diverse group of players to Ole Miss was for him to leave Ole Miss for LSU. And Brando suggested that just because Kiffin keeps landing a bigger paycheck, it doesn’t give him the license to be “this stupid.”

“That’s what this was,” Brando continued on Jox. “Stupid, arrogant, condescending, and everything you never want to see in a leader of men.”

Brando proceeded to note his own relationship with Ole Miss legend Archie Manning. According to Brando, Kiffin is the only person in athletics Manning has ever spoken ill about. And despite claiming to be a previous defender of Kiffin’s, Brando has realized Manning might be right.