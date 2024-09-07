Photo Credit: NBC

Northern Illinois’ football team walked into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday as 28.5-point underdogs against the No. 5 Fighting Irish. But when the game was over, the Huskies were the victors, pulling a 16-14 upset win.

Moments after the game was over, NIU coach Thomas Hammock was interviewed on the field by NBC’s Zora Stephenson. Hammock, who also played for the Huskies as a running back from 1999-2002, was overcome with emotion throughout his interview.

“I’m so proud of our kids, the coaches. Just everybody. They believed. They believed. And we came here and got it done. They listened to what I said. I told them all week. We don’t need luck. We just gotta be our best. And they was their best today. And we was able to get it done. All these guys have been with our program, lived through the ups and downs and have continued to fight. It’s like they’re my kids. I’m happy for the adversity. The push-through…I just couldn’t be more proud.”

Stephenson then asked Hammock how his team pulled the upset, noting that 70,000 people in the stadium likely believed there was no chance.

“We got a veteran team — a bunch of guys that have been through a bunch of different things,” the coach said. “And they worked together. We still are in college football. I know there’s a whole bunch of other things with the transfer portal — NIL. We still have a family. And they believe in that family and doing things the right way. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

In addition to playing college football at NIU, Hammock went to Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, roughly 90 miles from South Bend.

