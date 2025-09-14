Photo Credit: SEC Network.

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von was standing on the Vanderbilt sideline during Saturday night’s game against Texas A&M. And through a report from sideline reporter Cole Cubelic, viewers learned that Von had more than one reason to cheer for the Commodores.

Late in the third quarter, SEC Network announcers Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers pointed out Von on the sideline and noted that he was standing nearby Cubelic.

“You don’t even want to know what he told me about Diego Pavia’s mom, either,” Cubelic said.

As both Hart and Rogers wondered what was going on between Von and the Vanderbilt quarterback’s mom, Cubelic then confirmed that it was not a bad story. When pressed, he explained.

“The way I understand the story is that — maybe just give me a nod if this is OK,” Cubelic started, while talking with Von. “Diego Pavia wins this game, he promised you he would set you up with a date with his mom.”

Von gave both visual and oral confirmation, nodding his head and saying “Yes.”

If Vanderbilt beats South Carolina, Diego Pavia promised Theo Von a date with his mom. Cole Cubelic reported the details while Theo Von confirmed. pic.twitter.com/JcWHX9CA14 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

Von then shared more details.

“My goal is, I would like to marry a nurse one day,” he said before doubting whether he’d follow through. “I don’t even know if I’d do it. I like being his friend. I don’t want to end up being like his stepdad or something.”

At the time of the interview, Vanderbilt was winning 21-7. The Commodores went on to defeat the Gamecocks 31-7. So Von will have to give some serious thought to his question.