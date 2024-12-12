Credit: ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

One of Rich Rodriguez’s most famous former players will be on hand as the 61-year-old is reintroduced as West Virginia’s head coach. Taking to X on Thursday, Pat McAfee revealed that The Pat McAfee Show will emanate from Morgantown ahead of Rodriguez’s (re)introductory press conference on Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: @RealCoachRod is coming HOME. “I need to go back and make it right” 🗣🗣 My progrum will be LIVE from the Coliseum tomorrow.. We will lead up to the Official Press Conference which will begin at 1:30PMest Gold and Blue gates open at 10:30AM.. #HardEdge… https://t.co/W7UIjoYVcj pic.twitter.com/E62U5XO2oM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2024

Over the course of the past few weeks, the former All-Pro punter hasn’t been shy about sharing his potential influence as a major donor to his alma mater. One day after the Mountaineers fired former head coach Neal Brown earlier this month, the ESPN host revealed that potential candidates for the vacancy had reached out to him seeking an endorsement.

“A lot of people want that job… they don’t got me working the phones, but everybody that wants the job calling me that I’ve ever met or friends with saying, ‘would love if you supported me in my bid to become this head coach of this thing,'” McAfee said on the Dec. 2 episode of his show. “Obviously, I’ve donated to the collective, so I guess I deserve a, ‘what’s up? What’s going on?'”

McAfee also revealed he had spoken to WVU athletics director Wren Baker about the opening, only to downplay his influence over — and even insight into — the search.

But as Rodriguez emerged as the apparent frontrunner for the gig, McAfee’s name kept getting brought up. There were even rumors that the announcement regarding his re-hiring would be made on The Pat McAfee Show, which the program’s host denied.

I think whoever Wren Baker hires is gonna be great for West Virginia.. I do not know who is getting hired at West Virginia#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Ujn24oxCJI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 10, 2024

While he didn’t say it explicitly, one would imagine that Rodriguez was one of the coaches to reach out to McAfee, who played for him at West Virginia from 2005-07. In the years since, Rodriguez has gone on a coaching odyssey that has included stops at Michigan, Arizona, Ole Miss, Hawaii, Louisiana–Monroe and Jacksonville State, while McAfee enjoyed an impressive eight-year NFL career before becoming one of the biggest stars in sports media.

Now the longtime coach and his former punter find themselves crossing paths once again, as McAfee takes his show to Morgantown to celebrate Rodriguez’s return. And while WVU presumably won’t cancel classes the way it did the last time McAfee brought his show to town, it should still be quite the scene, as Rodriguez and the Mountaineers clearly have the full support of one of college football’s most prominent voices.

