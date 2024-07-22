The CW returns as the exclusive broadcaster for the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

On Monday, The CW officially announced its lineup of college football broadcasters for the 2024 season, featuring several alumni from the Pac-12 Network.

The most prominent name was reported over the weekend. Thom Brennaman’s return to the national airwaves as the primary voice of The CW’s coverage of ACC and select Pac-12 games was made official Monday. He’ll be joined in the primary booth by Max Browne, with Treavor Scales joining on the sidelines.

Last season, most of The CW’s ACC games were called by Tom Werme and James Bates, with Scales reporting.

The package of Pac-12 games (featuring Oregon State and Washington State) will be called by long-time Pac-12 Network voice Ted Robinson, joined in the booth by Chase Daniel and Nigel Burton on the sidelines. In the Pac-12 After Dark window, J.B. Long (another Pac-12 Network stalwart) will provide play-by-play, joined by analyst Michael Bumpus and reporters Camryn Irwin and Heidi Watney.

The CW’s studio show will be called CW Football Saturday, and is hosted by Mike Yam, yet another Pac-12 Network alum (who also has NFL Network hosting experience on his resume). Yam will be joined by “a rotating panel of expert analysts,” including Bumpus, Burton, and Erik Coleman.

This is the second year that The CW is airing ACC football games, following the acquisition of the Raycom-produced package last summer. Raycom will continue to produce those games this season. It’s also the first year that The CW will air Pac-12 games, though the conference is down to two teams and an 11-game package of home games. Those games, along with The CW’s studio coverage, will be produced by Pac-12 Enterprises.

At the very least, The CW is attempting to put its stamp on its college football coverage this season with its newly expanded schedule.

[The CW]