Via The Athletic.

Rejoice, the college football season is almost here. The games start Aug. 24 with “Week Zero.” For most of the nation, the regular slate of games begins the following week. With the expanded College Football Playoff now featuring 12 teams and conference realignment, there’s more intrigue than ever.

To help us make sense of it all, we caught up with longtime college foootball writer Stewart Mandel. Mandel is the editor-in-chief of The Athletic’s college football coverage. He co-hosts “The Audible” podcast with Bruce Feldman. We asked Mandel about his predictions and thoughts on what will be an unprecedented season.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What will be the big story of this college football season?

Stewart Mandel: “It’s the 12-team playoff. When have you ever seen a major sport triple the number of postseason teams in the span of a year? I’m not just talking about the event itself in December and January, but the impact it will have in terms of how we consume the entire season. My colleagues and I have spent a lot of time trying to ponder what that will look like in terms of coverage. Is this going to be more NCAA basketball-esque? Are we going to be talking a lot about bubble teams and comparing résumés? What will November look like now where it’s not just six, maybe seven teams that still have a shot, but possibly 20? So many more games will have a playoff impact.”

Is there a team that might not be ranked in the preseason that could make the playoffs?

“The one that immediately comes to mind is Virginia Tech. They’ve been under the radar for so long that I don’t think many people noticed that when they changed quarterbacks last year to Kyron Drones, a really good dual-threat guy, it changed the whole direction of that program. That doesn’t mean they’re a national title contender by any means. But in the ACC, where pretty much everybody, even Florida State, is rebuilding to some extent, it opens the path possibly for a different (conference) champion than usual.”

Who is a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate?

“I’ll go with (quarterback) Cameron Rising at Utah. He took his team to two Rose Bowls but missed last season (with a knee injury). I think he’s fallen off the map. Even in (2021 and 2022), I don’t think he got the credit he should have because when people think of Kyle Whittingham in Utah, they think of the defense. The Heisman has become so tied to the playoff race, which is interesting because we should have more guys in play this year. Utah’s the favorite in the new Big 12. If they can deliver on that, it will be because he has a big year.”

Who is the scariest defensive player in the nation?

“I don’t know if there’s one obvious guy, but James Pearce Jr. at Tennessee is an absolute stud pass rusher who I think is poised for an even bigger year than he’s had the last couple of years. (Defensive end) Nic Scourton, who transferred from Purdue to Texas A&M, has gotten a lot of buzz in the spring and preseason practices.”

In five years, what’s the more likely scenario: a) Alabama has a different coach, b) Michigan has a different coach, c) Both have different coaches, d) Both have the same coaches?

“I have to say Michigan has a new coach, and that’s not to say that I don’t believe Sherrone Moore can be really good. I absolutely do. But Kalen DeBoer has a much deeper track record. I know people are going to say that he’s never going to be able to live up to Nick Saban, and they’re going to panic. But as long as Greg Byrne is the (athletic director), I don’t see that happening. With the 12-team playoff, he’ll have Alabama relevant every year. Michigan is kind of starting over this year. Let’s not forget that up until the last three years, Michigan did not have a recent track record of being able to just reload like Alabama does. I don’t want to bet on it, but there is a scenario where Michigan goes back to being an 8-4 team. And after the experience of being at the top of the mountain, that won’t sit too well.”

If you could ask Connor Stalions one question under oath, what would it be?

“‘Did Jim Harbaugh know what you were up to?’ That’s the number one question at the heart of this that I don’t think the NCAA is ever going to prove. So if you’re telling me he has to tell the truth, let’s go straight to the source.”

What will Year 2 of Deion Sanders at Colorado look like?

“Similarly chaotic and volatile. You’re not sure what to expect from one week to the next. I think they’ll finish with a better record than 4-8. I expect them to go to a bowl game. It’s a manageable schedule. Last year, they had no defense, and they were in a conference where they had to face all those great Pac-12 quarterbacks. There are some good quarterbacks in the Big 12 this year, but not Caleb Williams or Bo Nix. That should help.”

What could stop Georgia from winning the national championship?

“A very tough schedule. I know that they have more margin for error now. They went 12-1 and didn’t make the playoff. They could go 10-2 this year and make it. I think talent-wise, they have every chance to win the national championship. The question is, as with any team, if you have injuries, if you lay an egg one week, which Kirby Smart hasn’t done very much of, but it’s always possible. I don’t see a glaring weakness. But when you have to play Clemson, play at Texas, at Alabama, at Ole Miss, and against Tennessee, there are a lot of opportunities to slip on that schedule.”

How much of a difference will Chip Kelly make as offensive coordinator at Ohio State?

“I feel like people have forgotten this about Chip Kelly: He is great at producing very physical rushing attacks. I think that’s the thing Ohio State’s been missing. Do you remember Ryan Day’s rant after the Notre Dame game? You could tell he was very defensive about suggestions that they’re not physical enough. But it did ring true a little bit. TreVeyon Henderson’s great. They’ve become known as the team with all the great receivers. I think Chip Kelly must be in heaven right now. He’s going to have two All-America caliber running backs. (Quarterback) Will Howard is a dual-threat guy. It’s almost the same formula that he had when he was at Oregon.”

If you took someone to their first college football game, where would you go?

“LSU vs. Alabama because that’s always a huge game. Either stadium. If it’s at Tiger Stadium, awesome. You’re going to experience some of the most epic tailgating in the country. You’re going to see a live tiger. You’re going to be like ‘I can’t believe this is real.’ If it’s in Alabama, they’ve been the gold standard for so long. The atmosphere is awesome when everybody sings Dixieland Delight or Sweet Home Alabama. That’s college football.”

Who will be playing for the national championship in January?

“I’m going to be very unoriginal and say Georgia and Ohio State just because I think there is a gap there after those two. I just think Georgia has all the pieces, including a first-round draft pick at quarterback and a dominant offensive line, which are probably the two most important things to have. Ohio State has assembled this all-star team where if they don’t reach the national championship game, they’re going to get criticized. I think those two are the obvious favorites.”