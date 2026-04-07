Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images; Fox Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders head football coach Joey McGuire, fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff, isn’t thrilled about the idea of his team opening its season on a Friday night.

The Red Raiders are currently slated to host the Houston Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 19, but there’s a strong possibility the game is moved to Friday, despite the protests of Texas Tech mega booster and board of regents chair Cody Campbell.

During a Monday media session, McGuire was asked to weigh in on the public back and forth between Campbell and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark concerning Friday nights, which Campbell believes “belong to high school football” in Texas.

“I know it’s great for ratings, and so it’s awesome that our ‘Brand’ is going to be the ‘Brand’ on Friday night,” McGuire said, via KCBD. “I understand the TV part, I understand the money behind that, so I get all that and understand TV and our commissioner and the conference’s stance, but we’re forgetting too- we’re going to put a lot on our fans to make sure we got that game sold out. But like, how much money are we losing in the city of Lubbock playing on Friday night?”

Fox aired 10 Friday night college football games last season, all involving programs from the Big 12. McGuire raised concerns with the impact that Friday night collegiate games could have on high school games around the area.

“The disappointing part that we’re not taking into account… we’re gonna put a lot on our fans to make sure that game is sold out. But how much money are we losing in the city of Lubbock playing on a Friday night?” McGuire asked. “How many people are going to be at the Frenship games, or at all of the Lubbock ISD games, Lubbock High, Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty if they’re playing out of town, and then just any of our alumni outside of this area?”

“I’m pretty sure that Ratliff Stadium in Odessa still sells out every Friday night. Those lights are bright, and so it’s different. It’s totally different in this state, and so it’s frustrating- and again, I understand the deal behind it, but I would much rather be playing on a Saturday in that game. I do think when we get to that point, we’re missing a great opportunity.”

McGuire is well aware that the Sept. 19 edition of ESPN’s College GameDay is likely to be in Oxford, MS, for Lane Kiffin’s return after leaving the Ole Miss Rebels before the school’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers, but the Red Raiders head coach believes his game against Houston will be a marquee matchup as well.

“I mean, come on, we know where College GameDay is, right? Lane Kiffin against Ole Miss, I mean, you’re going to put it there, but we’re going to have a Top 25 matchup, and I could be totally wrong, you guys can look at it, but I don’t think there’s going to be a better game around the nation as a Top 25 matchup that should be on Big Noon in Lubbock, Texas, and we’re missing that opportunity. Gaining an opportunity, of course, we may be one of the only games on Friday, but missing an opportunity.”

The reality is that Yormark probably won’t want a marquee matchup between two potential Top 25 teams from his conference during Kiffin’s homecoming, and it doesn’t sound as if he’ll be checking in with Campbell or McGuire before he makes his final decision.