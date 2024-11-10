Photo Credit: Fox

Texas Tech fans were rowdy throughout Saturday’s game against Colorado. And when they started to throw debris on the field during an official review, they got a mouthful from Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire.

Early in the fourth quarter, officials flagged Colorado’s Amari McNeill for targeting Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton. While officials reviewed the play, fans threw stuff on the field. That prompted McGuire to grab the PA mic and shout warnings to fans.

His voice came through clearly on the broadcast, drowning out rules analyst Dean Blandino as he tried to explain the play.

“Hey, students, stop throwing stuff on the field!” McGuire screamed. “Stop throwing stuff on the field! Please!”

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti quickly explained the angry voice.

“Joey McGuire has a microphone, he said, ‘Students stop throwing stuff on the field, we’re going to get a penalty,’” Benetti said.

“STOP THROWING STUFF ON THE FIELD. PLEASE.” Coach Joey McGuire had a message for Texas Tech fans during a review against Colorado. (H/T @deviousduck_)pic.twitter.com/EPw8Yz6NSb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2024

This had been an ongoing issue. Late in the third quarter, Colorado’s Shilo Sanders grabbed a water bottle that landed near him and tossed it back at fans.

Sanders tosses a water bottle back that ended up on the field pic.twitter.com/pF757BJDea — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2024



Here’s the play in question. The targeting call was reversed.

After review, there is no foul on this play for targeting It will be Colorado ball 👉 pic.twitter.com/mnHIrOr7Oq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2024



