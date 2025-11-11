Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s been well documented that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team has many reasons to remain independent and rarely seems to suffer any consequences for doing so.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire still wanted to take a shot at them over it.

The Red Raiders toppled BYU this past Saturday with a 29-7 win. Afterward, McGuire wanted to offer some praise to the opposing school, but ended up turning it into a dig at Notre Dame along the way.

“I have so much respect for BYU. I do,” McGuire said. “I was really excited whenever they joined the Big 12 because I think that they carry a lot of weight and a lot of respect. I think that I have a lot of respect for them entering a conference and not playing an independent schedule like other people—y’all already know who that is.

“So, I have a lot of respect for that. I mean, they’re earning their right just like everybody, but a couple of people in the nation are earning their right through conference play and playing in some really tough places.”

You don’t have to be a college football insider to know McGuire was referring to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are one of only two FBS teams that compete as independents, though they do have an arrangement with the ACC that is convenient when necessary.

Because Notre Dame doesn’t have to deal with the same parameters as its peers — such as a set conference schedule — they are often cited as having an easier path to the College Football Playoff. That was a situation BYU found itself in as well until 2023, when it joined the Big 12. Despite the loss, the Cougars have proven they can compete even when tied to a conference schedule.

Don’t expect Notre Dame to change how they do things anytime soon, but don’t expect people to stop complaining about them either.