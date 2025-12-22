Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The last time Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire sent a shot in Notre Dame’s direction, it was subtle. This time, he was much more direct.

McGuire’s Red Raiders are preparing for their first game in the 2025 College Football Playoff, a second-round showdown against the Oregon Ducks on January 1. The head coach met with the media on Monday and was asked about some of the controversies surrounding the CFP selection process and its criteria for who gets in and who gets snubbed.

The Texas Tech coach said that, to make things as fair as possible, the first step would be for every team to be in the same situation, using Notre Dame as an example of what happens when that’s not the case.

“I don’t wanna make Notre Dame mad, but, be in a conference and you’re in the playoffs.” Joey McGuire shares his thoughts on the structure of the CFP. pic.twitter.com/EJYvnUopdQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 22, 2025

“It’s really tough, because you hate to eliminate anybody, but I do think that when you have a criteria of where you’re going to select a team, everybody should be in that same criteria,” said McGuire. “So, and I don’t wanna make Notre Dame mad, but be in a conference, and you’re in the playoffs. If they’re in the ACC, they’re in the playoffs.”

Despite going 10-2, Notre Dame was left out of the CFP, with some citing their independence as a potential factor.

Back in November, after Texas Tech defeated BYU, McGuire praised his opponent but also used the opportunity to throw some shade at Notre Dame.

“I have so much respect for BYU. I do,” McGuire said. “I was really excited whenever they joined the Big 12 because I think that they carry a lot of weight and a lot of respect. I think that I have a lot of respect for them entering a conference and not playing an independent schedule like other people—y’all already know who that is.

“So, I have a lot of respect for that. I mean, they’re earning their right just like everybody, but a couple of people in the nation are earning their right through conference play and playing in some really tough places.”

While McGuire has a great point about leveling the playing field, college football tends to bend toward the Notre Dames of the world rather than hold them accountable. It’s more likely that the CFP will make it easier for schools like Notre Dame to qualify rather than require them to join a conference. Still, don’t expect McGuire to change his mind on the matter.