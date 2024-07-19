Credit: Texas Sports Unfiltered

Media Day events can be daunting exercises for any media members. For those who cover Texas Longhorns football, the 2024 SEC Media Days were an especially formidable experience as they had to find their footing in the school’s first year in the conference.

For those hosting live shows from the media event, there was a lot to juggle between the breaking news, info dumps, and the many special guests coming and going.

In the case of one live interview from SEC Media Days, it all came crashing down in a spectacularly cringe-inducing moment.

Texas Sports Unfiltered is a collection of daily live and recorded podcasts that focus on Texas football. Hosts Eric Henry and Keenan Womack were working their way through a day full of news and appearances when they announced that they were able to be joined by WFAA sports reporter Michelle Montaine. After Womack referred to her as a “very good friend of the show,” Henry noted that she was “near and dear to Keenan’s heart,” finally introducing Montaine.

Unfortunately for all parties, the reporter who just sat down next to them was not, in fact, Michelle Montaine.

Is this the most EMBARRASSING moment in TSU history?? 🤦@EricCHenry_ @KeenanWomack pic.twitter.com/Jgtpk7jsma — Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) July 18, 2024

“Caroline Fenton of Yahoo Sports,” said Caroline Fenton of Yahoo Sports.

“God, Keenan…” blurted out Henry in embarrassment.

“Well, you’re our guest today,” added Womack.

“And I’m happy to be here,” said Fenton, doing her best to power through the cringe.

The whole exchange went viral on X in the clip above but it’s even better in the full YouTube video below (starting at 4:06:00). After Fenton notes that she attended LSU, Womack says “So you got to witness ‘The Season,’ referring to the school’s 2019 national title.

“I did not,” she responded, noting she graduated right before the title run.

Fenton was a real pro, moving past the awkwardness of the interview start and finding her feet quickly.

Afterward, she and Montaine were able to laugh about the mix-up on X.

An honor to be mistaken for @michmontaine 🤪 hi to my new friends!!! — Caroline Fenton (@carolinefenton1) July 18, 2024

Henry was extremely humble afterward as well, though he made it clear that he’s going to be taking over guest-booking duties for the foreseeable future.

Caroline, can’t thank you enough for making the best of a horrible spot to be in. And luckily, Michelle found it funny when I saw her afterwards. As to Keenan — I’ll handle the guest booking for the foreseeable future. 😂😭 — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) July 18, 2024

As for Womack, sometimes the most simple reactions say the most.

God dammit — Keenan (@KeenanWomack) July 18, 2024

