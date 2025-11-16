Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Communications and public relations teams, no matter what industry, should learn one simple rule. If you tell a reporter not to do something, chances are they’ll want to do that thing even more.

Perhaps the Texas A&M communications team hasn’t learned that lesson yet, because according to Carter Karels, beat writer for the school’s 247sports affiliate, reporters were apparently told not to ask questions about head coach Mike Elko’s contract situation after the team’s thrilling comeback win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Texas A&M communications told reporters to not ask A&M coach Mike Elko about the reports around him being expected to finalize a contract extension. Said it can be asked at a later time. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 15, 2025

Rumors about Elko’s contract extension had been circulating for much of the week. At risk of stating the obvious, it’s the job of reporters to ask these questions, regardless of whether or not the school’s administration wants those questions being asked.

Unfortunately, communications departments, especially at the college level, generally hold a bit of leverage over journalists. Often times reporters rely on these very same comms employees for access to coaches or players. Ask the wrong question, and you can risk losing future opportunities.

That doesn’t make it an acceptable ask, however.

It’s also an odd hill to die on for the Texas A&M communications team. The Aggies are the No. 3 team in the country. Extending the head coach’s contract under those circumstances isn’t exactly shocking. Trying to suppress questions about it only makes it more of a story than it was beforehand.

Now, there’s more attention than ever on Elko’s contract situation. Reports suggest that the two sides are expected to finalize an extension soon. Reporters were told they can ask about it “at a later time.”

Clearly, the school wants to exercise a level of control over the story that doesn’t fly with normal journalistic procedures. Why that is is anyone’s guess.