Texas Longhorns wide receiver Silas Bolden (11) runs out of a tackle from Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Texas Longhorns wide receiver Silas Bolden (11) runs out of a tackle from Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
College FootballFoxBy Sam Neumann on

Ohio State wanted to be off Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, but Texas said no.

Buckeyes fans were furious with the number of noon games their beloved team had to play last season. They obviously aren’t going to like the way the 2025 college football season starts, either. And despite some protests from those adamant that Ohio State shouldn’t play its season opener at noon, it was to no avail.

The defending national champions had hoped for a more favorable timeslot, especially for a game of this magnitude. There was even a reported push to move the game to Sunday, August 31 — part of the Labor Day weekend slate — where it could breathe a little more and avoid Fox’s early window. But that proposal was shut down.

And now we know why. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte didn’t want it.

“Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week?” Del Conte said via ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Fair question, to be fair. Texas hosts San Jose State the following Saturday, and that’s likely another early kickoff. With a game six days later, the short week wasn’t appealing. Had Texas drawn a bye in Week 2, maybe this conversation would have played out differently.

But that wasn’t the case. And Del Conte made it clear he wasn’t interested in accommodating anyone, even the defending champs.

“I’ve got to go to church,” he quipped.

According to Del Conte, when Big Ten media partners reached out, the conversation was never about changing the time of day; it was about changing the day. Ohio State wanted to move the game to Sunday. Texas wasn’t interested in playing on the road with a short week ahead.

If the game had been scheduled for Sunday, it would have aired in primetime, but it would also have gone up against Notre Dame-Miami on ABC, the only other major network game scheduled for that night.

So it wouldn’t have been a clean national stage anyway.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann