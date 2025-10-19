Image: Texas A&M Football/X, Beth Hall/USA TODAY Sports; Edit: Liam McGuire/Comeback Media.

Texas A&M’s social media team chose violence on. Saturday night.

After the Aggies beat Arkansas 45-42 in Fayetteville, Texas A&M Football’s official X account posted a graphic showing an Aggies player riding a motorcycle away from Razorback Stadium.

The reference couldn’t be more obvious.

Bobby Petrino is Arkansas’s interim head coach after the program parted ways with Sam Pittman earlier this season. But he was infamously fired from the same job in April 2012 after a motorcycle accident exposed his affair with Jessica Dorrell, a 25-year-old staff member he’d hired just four days earlier.

The scandal started with a lie. Petrino initially claimed he was riding alone when he crashed on a rural highway outside Fayetteville. He told reporters the sun and wind caused him to lose control. Two days later, he appeared at a press conference wearing a neck brace, his face covered in abrasions. He’d suffered four broken ribs and a cracked vertebra.

Arkansas maintained that no one else was involved.

That story collapsed when state police prepared to release their accident report. The report showed Dorrell — a former Arkansas volleyball player Petrino had just hired as a football staff member — was on the motorcycle with him. A state trooper who worked Petrino’s security detail tipped him off that the report was coming. Petrino told athletic director Jeff Long about Dorrell just 20 minutes before it went public.

The investigation revealed Petrino had been in a relationship with Dorrell and had given her $20,000 in gifts. He’d hired her over 158 other applicants without disclosing any of it. Long fired him for cause nine days after the crash, citing “a pattern of misleading and manipulative behavior.” The firing cost Petrino an $18 million buyout.

Thirteen years later, Texas A&M’s social media team couldn’t resist.

Petrino returned to Arkansas in 2024 as offensive coordinator under Pittman and was named interim head coach earlier this month after the Razorbacks started 2-3. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek said Petrino would be considered for the permanent job.

The Razorbacks are now 2-4 and haven’t won an SEC game yet.

Texas A&M has won four straight in the rivalry. The undefeated Aggies face LSU next week.