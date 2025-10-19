Credit: ESPN

It was already a foregone conclusion that Nick Saban wasn’t going to come out of retirement to take the Penn State job following James Franklin’s firing, but both he and his wife, Terry, put the kibosh on that speculation once and for all on Saturday.

Miss Terry was asked by Pat McAfee, Nick’s fellow College GameDay analyst, on Saturday, if he would consider heading to State College if the school offered $50 million.

“Look Pat, I have no doubt if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship,” Miss Terry said. “But we’re having too much fun, and we wouldn’t want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches, like Kirby and Lane. I haven’t heard a number yet, Pat.”

Penn State has A LOT of funds.. Let’s ask Miss Terry… If Penn State offers Coach Saban $50M a year is he going to coach at Happy Valley.. It sounds like that’s not enough money 😂😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/PKBR2kd0si — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 18, 2025

Saban didn’t add too much, but he also didn’t have to.

“Mrs. Always Right has spoken,” Saban said.

All due respect to Joel Klatt, who said Penn State’s first call should be to Saban to see if the seven-time national champion would kick the tires, but it doesn’t sound like that’s even worth the time.

Besides, after what Saban said on Franklin’s behalf on Saturday, calling his firing “unfair as hell,” he’s unlikely to pick up a call from Penn State anytime soon.