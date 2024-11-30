Photo Credit: ABC

NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay posted scathing indictments of SEC and Big 12 officiating on Saturday regarding their enforcement of targeting, or more precisely, what he called their lack of enforcement.

McAulay, the rules analyst for both NBC’s Sunday Night Football and Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football as well as Notre Dame football, called out two plays in particular. In the Georgia-Georgia Tech game, a key play late in the fourth quarter saw Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson hit Tech QB Haynes King, who fumbled on the play.

Officials did not flag Jackson for targeting, although McAulay posted a replay on X and said he thought there should have been. He went a step further.

“The failure to review and create a targeting foul here doesn’t just ignore the rule, I’d go so far as to say SEC replay is showing utter contempt for the targeting rule,” McAulay wrote. “This has been happening all season around the country.

“It’s clear the rules have to change. A model that penalizes without disqualification is long overdue.”

About an hour later, McAulay sternly called out the Big 12 in almost identical fashion, as he posted a replay of a hard hit in Friday’s UCF-Utah game.

“And here we have the Big 12 showing utter contempt for the targeting rule,” McAulay wrote.

Those are harsh words from the respected rules analyst, someone who is known for his measured approach breaking down plays and not one given to hyperbole.

[Terry McAulay]