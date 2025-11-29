Terry McAulay and Michigan's Jaishawn Barham Credit: © Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / CFB on Fox
Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham made contact with an official during the first quarter of Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State, and despite what appeared to be an apparent headbutt, he wasn’t ejected from the game. Instead, the Mayrland transfer drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and that was it.

NBC’s rules analyst Terry McAulay didn’t think that was nearly enough.

The incident happened late in the first quarter with Michigan leading 6-0. After Barham tackled Ohio State running back CJ Donaldson for a loss on second-and-goal from Michigan’s 3-yard line, the linebacker got into an exchange with an official and made contact with the official’s face area with his helmet. Officials flagged Barham for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving Ohio State an automatic first down.

On the Fox broadcast, Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt mentioned Barham was lucky to avoid an ejection. Neither brought Mike Pereira into the booth to weigh in on the call nor offered the play up to Fox rules analyst. It’s unknown if Pereira was working another game or wasn’t consulted on this particular call.

But McAulay took to X to make his position clear, and he wasn’t alone in thinking Barham should have been ejected.

If headbutting an official doesn’t warrant ejection in the biggest rivalry game in college football, it raises the question of what actually does. McAulay clearly believes this crossed a line that should have resulted in immediate removal from the game. The fact that it didn’t, and that the broadcast moved on without pressing for further explanation from their rules analyst, hasn’t really sat well with anyone — McAulay included — in the aftermath.

