The ACC’s new replay review system, which gives fans a look behind the curtain as replay officials review calls on the field, has been one of the most well-received broadcast innovations in quite some time. The transparency was so popular, the Big 12 announced earlier this week that it would adopt the same system beginning next season.

But one prominent rules analysts thinks is makes “a mockery” of the process. NBC Sports’ NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay, who officiated in the NFL for nearly two decades, took to social media on Wednesday to blast the ACC’s review process.

The Command Center concept was added to the rule book to provide collaborative replay so that multiple people can have input to what are often very complex situations. The ACC’s so-called “transparency” process makes a mockery of that. It’s simply one person doing a quick,… https://t.co/5wNvW5nqTZ — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) December 10, 2025

“The Command Center concept was added to the rule book to provide collaborative replay so that multiple people can have input to what are often very complex situations,” McAulay said of the recent shift towards centralized replay centers in football. “The ACC’s so-called ‘transparency’ process makes a mockery of that. It’s simply one person doing a quick, cursory review with little to no dialog [sic] with the Replay Official or Referee. It always ends with ‘is everyone in agreement.’ Amazingly, everyone is always in agreement, which seems to be the extent of the collaboration,” he continued. “If the Big 12 implements this in a similar manner, then no, this is not good for the game.”

McAulay’s critique seems to be aimed more at how the ACC’s officials actually implement the review process rather than the fact that fans can watch the review play out in real-time. He believes that the very fact that those involved in the review know that fans at home are watching, any sort of dissent is discouraged. The replay official and referee likely feel more comfortable deferring to the Command Center, who is mic’d up for everyone at home, rather than offering push back.

I posted that play in response to another question earlier. That the conversation is being broadcast live is exactly why any dissent is non-existent. — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) December 10, 2025

McAulay would like to see a more collaborative process where the person in the Command Center has a robust dialogue with the replay official and referee. Instead, most of the ACC’s replay reviews, at least by his estimation, amounted to a simple endorsement from the replay official and referee of whatever the Command Center said.

More collaboration would probably make the transparency even more insightful for fans at home. But McAulay brings up a fair point that officials might be hesitant to offer dissenting opinions. Ideally, officials shouldn’t change their approach just because their conversations will be on-air. But that might not be the reality of the situation, at least according to McAulay.