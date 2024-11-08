Credit: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

For 26 years, Bob Kesling has been the “Voice of the Vols,” calling Tennessee football and men’s basketball on the Vol Radio Network. The upcoming basketball season will be his last in that role.

The Vol Network and Tennessee Athletics announced Thursday that Kesling will retire after the 2024-25 men’s basketball season.

“Bob’s influence has been remarkable, touching so many lives as the Voice of the Vols and through his heartfelt dedication as a mentor and leader in our Knoxville community for over 50 years,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “He embodies the true spirit of someone who has given his all for Tennessee. As an icon in the broadcasting industry, we are deeply appreciative of the professionalism he brings to Tennessee Athletics each time he takes the microphone. His contributions resonate with all of us here on Rocky Top and we cannot thank him enough for everything he has done.”

Kesling was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this past summer and is a four-time recipient of the “Sportscaster of the Year” award in Tennessee.

“I talked with the folks at UT and to (Vol Network general manager) Steve Early,” Kesling told On3 regarding why he wanted to step away now. “You never know when the perfect time is and you don’t want to stay too long. Luckily, my health is good and I just decided if I can’t commit to five more years, then I need to think about getting out when the getting is good.”

A graduate of UT, Kesling became the spotter for legendary announcer John Ward on Vol Network radio broadcasts while also serving as the Lady Vols basketball team radio play-by-play voice from 1978 to 1999, calling Pat Summitt’s first six National Championships.

Along with being named lead announcer on the Vol Radio Network in 1999, he’s hosted “Vol Calls,” a weekly coaches’ call-in radio show, and the “Big Orange Hotline” during the football season. He also currently hosts “The Josh Heupel Show” and “The Rick Barnes Show” on the Vol Television Network.

He also previously worked for Jefferson-Pilot Sports on its SEC programming and was part of the SEC Radio Network. He has also broadcast various sports events for CBS/Westwood One Radio, FOX Sports, FOX SportSouth, and the SEC Network.

[University of Tennessee, On3]