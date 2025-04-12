Credit: The Tennessean

The situation between the Tennessee Volunteers football team and quarterback Nico Iamaleava went from weird to bad to nonexistent in a hurry.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday that the school is moving on from its starting quarterback following his decision not to attend practice on Friday amid NIL contract discussions..

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reportedly informed the rest of the team on Saturday morning before their spring game.

Sources told Thamel that Iamaleava’s missing practice on Friday was the tipping point for the decision. That came after Iamaleava’s father called out on3’s Pete Nakos, who reported that the star quarterback and Tennessee were in “active contract negotiations.” Nakos’s reporting turned out to be very accurate.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Iamaleava told offensive coordinator Joey Halzle late Friday night he planned to enter the transfer portal next week.

Low also reported earlier in the week that Iamaleava wanted his NIL compensation to rise to $4 million. He had been making $2.4 million on a contract reportedly for $8 million when he signed it. However, because he started receiving payments while in high school, the contract’s total worth would have been closer to $10 million, per ESPN.

The news sent shockwaves through the college football and sports media world Saturday morning. Many people took aim at Iamaleava for his perceived selfishness and greed. Others saw it as a business decision that gives the quarterback a chance to determine his market value in this new NIL landscape.

As for Iamaleava and Tennessee: Tennessee is taking a risk here, but Nico didn’t exactly light the world on fire with his play. Get a chance to restart with someone else. Nico Iamaleava held out and found out. — Brandon Marcello (@brandonmarcello.com) April 12, 2025 at 7:45 AM Iamaleava: definitely got what he wanted. Can go to a school where he gets more money. Texas Tech, USC, UCLA (maybe Sac State?) — JP Acosta (@acosta32jp.bsky.social) April 12, 2025 at 8:18 AM

The completely fractured and decaying state of college football, and the Nico Iamaleava situation. A nuanced take: pic.twitter.com/TOyZe9LqOK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 12, 2025

Truly incredible turn of events. Nico Iamaleava is getting some terrible advice. Spring is not the time for QBs to transfer – but especially a QB coming from a unique system. He won’t get up to speed on the offense by September at many programs. Doubt he’s starting anywhere in Week 1. [image or embed] — Ryan McCrystal (@ryanmccrystal.bsky.social) April 12, 2025 at 6:59 AM

Tennessee is much better off without Nico Iamaleava. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) April 12, 2025

This Tennessee/Iamaleava situation is wild and yet totally predictable! Of course this was going to happen when there are no guard rails and rules to govern the business and movement of the sports players. You may not like what Nico is doing but it is certainly his right. — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 12, 2025

Good for you #Tennessee and Josh Heupel. Enough is enough. Sources: Tennessee is moving on from starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Tennessee coach Josh He… – via @ESPN App https://t.co/UVAoRqIO7D — Tom Luginbill 🇺🇸 🏈 (@TomLuginbill) April 12, 2025

Expect the conversation around this situation to continue well into next week.