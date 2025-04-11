Credit: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Nic Iamaleava might have some explaining to do.

Taking to X on Thursday night, Nico Iamaleava’s father called out on3’s Pete Nakos, who reported that the star quarterback and Tennessee were in “active contract negotiations” ahead of the 2025 season. Nic Iamaleava didn’t mince words, referring to the college football reporter as a “bi7ch” [sic] while seemingly denying that such negotiations were taking place.

“More games being played off the field than on the field. Bi7ch Nakos from On3 Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he’s talking about,” Nic tposted. “He said his ‘close source’ that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this information. So y’all can ask them what’s going on, cuz it ain’t from us!”

information. So y'all can ask them what's going on, cuz it ain't from us!"

Name-calling and personal attack aside, Nic Iamaleava’s post was noteworthy as it called into question the legitimacy of a major report from a high-profile college football reporter. But it stood out more on Friday as multiple outlets, including The Athletic and the Knoxville News Sentinel, reported that Nico Iamaleava had unexpectedly missed the Volunteers’ final practice before their spring game.

It doesn’t take much to put two and two together, with many inferring that the former 5-star prospect’s unexpected absence was a negotiating tactic. ESPN’s Chris Low also reported that Iamaleava and Tennessee have been negotiating his NIL compensation, which the quarterback reportedly wants to see doubled from $2 million to $4 million.

Perhaps Nic Iamaleava isn’t clued in to his son’s negotiations, or maybe he was merely taking issue with what he viewed as a leak from the Volunteers’ side. In any event, his personal attack on Nakos was uncalled for, especially considering the report has now been validated.

On Friday, on3 CEO Shannon Terry and reporter Ari Wasserman took to X to defend their colleague against Nic’s attack.

@PeteNakos_, is a terrific young reporter who works as hard as anyone. He is the first to arrive and the last to leave, and he puts his name on his work. If being a bold reporter with excellent sources and integrity is the sign of a 'Bi*ch', then please send more my way.

Not only is what @PeteNakos_ reported about Nico/Tennessee absolutely correct, there is a fundamental misunderstanding of what "clickbait" actually means. "Clickbait" is when you put a sexy headline on something and you click it and there's very little to nothing in the story.

Nakos, meanwhile, has yet to take a victory lap following Friday’s news. Perhaps because there isn’t much left for him to say at this point. Despite Nic Iamaleava’s attack, his work has already done all the talking he needs.