Credit: WBIR

Wes Rucker, a longtime Tennessee Volunteers reporter, tragically died in a multi-vehicle car accident on Thursday afternoon in Knoxville.

Rucker was just 43 years old. He is survived by his wife, Kesha, and their young son. On Dec. 31, Rucker and his wife also announced they were expecting their second child this May.

As the Tennessee community is heartbroken by the tragic news, tributes have poured in for Rucker, along with donations. A GoFundMe was started for the Rucker family in the wake of their sudden loss. And after initially setting a goal of $100,000, the GoFundMe has already exceeded $300,000 as of Friday afternoon.

University of Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel shared the GoFundMe page on social media Friday afternoon, asking for fans to support if they’re able.

Hard to find the words following this tragedy, but Wes Rucker was one of a kind and always respectful. A proud husband, father and member of our media, I’ll miss seeing his familiar face throughout the year. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family. Please support… — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) February 20, 2026



Among the top donors to the GoFundMe started by Rucker’s sister is Nashville native and On3 founder Shannon Terry, who donated $10,000 and then challenged their sports media community to follow suit.

Our guy @wesruckerTBA touched a lot of people over the years. It is time for all of us to step up and help his family. On3 challenges our community in Sports Media to donate to his family’s GoFundMe. Go get it … https://t.co/dH975lbBkh pic.twitter.com/lPaob0TFsv — Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) February 20, 2026



Scott Van Pelt donated $5,000 and acknowledged an appreciation for Rucker’s passion, adding, “I love how ferocious the loyalty of Vol Nation is and how it shines brightest in a dark hour.” Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones also donated $2,000, noting, “The best of college sports fans and Vol Twitter is being shown today,” as they helped the Rucker family already exceed their initial GoFundMe goals.

Rucker was a fixture in the Knoxville community and Tennessee athletics. And for that same community to now rally around the family of a person who became their go-to voice for sports coverage is a great gesture amid tragic circumstances.