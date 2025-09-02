Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With all the focus on North Carolina and the college head coaching debut of Bill Belichick, it was easy to forget that there was actually a second team playing in primetime on ESPN on Labor Day. That would be the TCU Horned Frogs, who reveled in playing the role of spoiler.

TCU is far from an anonymous player on the national scene. The program just made the national championship game three seasons ago in their first season coached by Sonny Dykes. But the Horned Frogs are also used to being upstaged by a celebrity figure on the sidelines as they lost to Deion Sanders in his debut with the Colorado Buffaloes a couple of seasons ago.

Whether it was that experience or just a total talent disparity, TCU laid the smack down on North Carolina with a 48-14 demolition job. Dykes didn’t mince words in his postgame interview, suggesting the lack of respect towards his team in the build-up certainly gave his players some extra motivation.

And it also provided some extra motivation to the TCU social media admins, who went on a tweetstorm that was the social media equivalent of Georgia Tech 222, Cumberland 0.

It started with this meme-heavy video…

Then moved to keeping receipts against critics and those who hyped up the Bill Belichick debut on Monday night. Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless weren’t safe after both had praised Belichick and UNC after they took an early 7-0 lead against the Horned Frogs. Unfortunately for them, TCU then went on to score 41 unanswered points.

Checking in on TCU… https://t.co/6rxVee9mfH — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

Babe go back to sleep. https://t.co/tyfK7iuELo — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

But the best of the messages may have been this dig at the upcoming Hulu documentary series on Belichick’s first season as Chapel Bill.

when does episode one come out? https://t.co/ZOp6lUwgKF — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

Forget what Jordon Hudson has in mind for her project with Bill Belichick; give the Hulu series to the TCU social media team. At least we will see something worth watching.