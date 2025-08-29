Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers fan holds a Taylor Swift themed sign during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

None of us can be normal about Taylor Swift.

Not even the University of Nebraska’s social media team, apparently.

Swift was in attendance with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, for the Nebraska-Cincinnati game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday. The Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end is a Bearcats alum and spent the days following his much-anticipated engagement soaking in a game in which his alma mater’s starting quarterback passed for 69 yards.

That wasn’t nice, nor was how Nebraska celebrated its 20-17 win on social media.

Swifties were introduced to how cutthroat college football can be, as Nebraska photoshopped Big Red into Swift’s engagement photos to celebrate its first win of the season. Nebraska should’ve known it was in trouble when it walked in, because nobody mocks Taylor Swift and gets away with it.

Naturally, after a lot of swift (no pun intended) backlash, Nebraska elected to scrub the aforementioned post off all of its socials. Given that this was posted mere minutes after its season-opening win, it was obviously a pre-planned attempt to troll Swift — and Kelce — once the recently engaged partners emerged in the stands at Arrowhead.

It backfired spectacularly.

As a Big 10 guy and a @_willcompton guy and a Swiftie this deleted tweet is DISGUSTING. No place for this in college football. Act like you’ve been there before Nebraska. I now have no choice but to declare Sept 20th a “Taylor Swift Defend Her Honor” Game for the Wolverines pic.twitter.com/tMt5CgLY1B — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 29, 2025

We won’t speculate on why the post came down in the middle of the night, but it’s probably not a coincidence that it vanished after Swifties went on the warpath. Posting that knowing full well that Taylor Swift’s fans would mobilize for the very artist they have a parasocial relationship with was a bold choice. That’s not meant to defend whatever was said or done that caused the post to be deleted, but there had to be at least some expectation to a varying degree that this wouldn’t be well received.