Credit: DJ Kuhjo

The impact of a sideline reporter is often overlooked. They can provide critical context during a significant moment in the game. They offer access to coaches and players to explain what they’re thinking and feeling in the moment.

And sometimes, they can rap.

ESPN sideline reporter Taylor Davis was on hand for Southern Miss’ 34-17 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, and she went viral when a camera caught her rapping along to Drake’s verse from the 2018 Travis Scott smash hit “Sicko Mode” inside M.M. Roberts Stadium, in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Kujho Carr, Southern Miss’s DJ, also posted a TikTok video of Davis perfectly lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj while standing on the sidelines with a mic in her hand.

“Couldn’t help myself!” Davis commented.

The college sports reporter, who attended Auburn and has been with ESPN since 2014, discussed the viral moment during the SEC State of Mind podcast with Jason Campbell.

“You know what, it’s something that really surprises people about me that all I listen to is rap,” she said. “I’m originally from a small town in Alabama, I went to Auburn, I live in Nashville, and I don’t listen to country music. I listen to rap and hip hop, and my memory is pretty good so, my lyrical prowess just comes out every now and then. Especially pregame when I’m getting in the zone.