After Syracuse fell to Boston College last weekend, Orange head coach Fran Brown made it clear that he didn’t plan on washing that loss away. Literally.

Following the Orange’s 33-25 win over the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday, the celebration will include some much-needed soap.

In some ways, that made this ACC showdown against Cal a must-win. Could you imagine if the Syracuse team had to fly back to Upstate New York on the same plane as Brown had they lost?

“Honestly, I’ve got like a ritual when we lose,” Brown said after the BC loss. “I didn’t even get into the shower until earlier this morning. I just be mad, brush my teeth. It’s like, ‘I don’t deserve soap. I don’t deserve to do all that…’ There is a process I follow every week. Win, lose, or draw. The only thing is my wife, I can’t sleep in the bed if we lose, because I’m not going to get in the shower for that day. I’m just mad. I just sit there and brush my teeth. That’s what I feel I have to do so y’all won’t say my breath stinks. But I’m just kind of locked in on certain things in certain ways. You gotta earn the right to do certain things. So winners get washed and losers just have to wait a little bit.”

Brown spoke with The CW’s Treavor Scales after the win over Cal and made it clear that a victory shower was in order.

“Enjoy your shower, alright, baby,” said Treavor Scales.

“I’m about to get washed. WINNERS GET WASHED!” replied an excited Brown before he ran off, arms raised in the air.

Congratulations to Fran Brown’s wife most of all.

