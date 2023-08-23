Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow in 2008. ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: Quarterback Tim Tebow #15 of the Florida Gators talks with head coach Urban Meyer during a stoppage in play while taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Bowl at Florida Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2008 in Orlando, Florida. Michigan defeated Florida 41-35. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
It’s nearly impossible to tell a story about Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators program without discussing off-the-field controversy and the numerous arrests and allegations players faced during that era. But somehow, it seems the new Swamp Kings documentary has found a way to do just that.

As many have pointed out on social media following the documentary’s release, Swamp Kings completely avoids nearly every controversial topic surrounding the Florida Gators teams of that era, seemingly only highlighting the success the team had on the field.

As our own Joe Lucia of Awful Announcing points out in his review of the documentary, it seems like Swamp Kings is made for the subjects and not viewers, leading to quite a whitewashed and flat version of the story.

As college football media personality Jim Weber points out, the documentary omitted anything related to Aaron Hernandez who was later convicted of murder, failed to mention Mike and Maurkice Pouncey who were accused of assault and using homophobic slurs at a night club, and avoided discussing the stolen laptop that led to Cam Newton leaving the program.

It also omitted Percy Harvin allegedly attacking wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, Carlos Dunlap’s arrest before the 2009 SEC Championship game, Chris Rainey threatening to kill his girlfriend, and Meyer’s chest pain that ultimately led to his retirement from the team.

Obviously, based on how the documentary was advertised, this left people rather disappointed with the end product.

So if you were looking for a documentary that glorifies the Urban Meyer Florida Gators without much mention of the off-the-field drama, Swamp Kings is for you. But if you expected anything else, it’s probably a miss.

