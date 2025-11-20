Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Since the moment The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s reps were kicking the tires on potential NFL opportunities, he and his boss have been adamantly denying it.

After weeks of battling further reports and rumors, Sark put his foot down on Wednesday.

“I’d like to comment on something before I get into our team, something that has been bothering me now over the past few weeks, and that is people reporting or insinuating that there’s a possibility I could leave the University of Texas, and that is absolutely false and untrue,” Sarkisian said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

After entering the 2025 season with a No. 1 ranking and huge hype, the Longhorns have disappointed despite having a 7-3 record. There were some rumblings that Sarkisian might want to bolt rather than face a hot seat in the coming years.

“I’m told that representatives for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have let NFL decision-makers know that he would be interested in potential head-coaching openings, including the Titans,” wrote Russini in late OctoberSark responded by saying that speculation “really pisses me off,” while Texas AD Chris Del Conte said the report lacked any merit. ESPN’s Desmond Howard threw fuel on the fire this week, speculating that Sark might leave, which Del Conte once more refuted

Russini clarified that her sources were not Sarkisian’s agents, but did say, “Unfortunately, they never added that Steve Sarkisian wants to stay at Texas, right? They just said, ‘This is not true; we did not talk to any NFL teams.'”

Now, Sarkisian, who is 45-20 in five seasons at UT, has made that part clear. Whether it’s because he never intended to leave or because his reps’ feelers came back empty, we’ll probably never know for sure.

