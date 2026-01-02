Indiana Hoosiers head football coach Curt Cignetti celebrates winning the Rose Bowl over Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The history of the Alabama and Indiana football programs meant absolutely nothing on New Year’s Day in Pasadena. No. 1 Indiana dominated No. 9 Alabama 38-3 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl on Thursday.

Color commentator Kirk Herbstreit called the Alabama performance “embarrassing” on the ESPN broadcast, and he noted that the Crimson Tide looked “defeated” early in the third quarter.

The Hoosiers showed why they’re unbeaten and why they received the top seed in the CFP. This is all while being in just year two of the Curt Cignetti head coaching tenure, and after Indiana averaged three wins over the three seasons before his arrival. Heck, Indiana had a total of three bowl wins in program history entering Thursday.

It’s been a mind-blowing program turnaround so quickly from Cignetti, and Indiana put a dent in the narrative that having a bye is a bad thing for teams in the CFP.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah posted to X, “Cignetti keeps murdering excuse culture. It takes time to build a program. The playoff bye isn’t fair.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith posted on X, “There’s no way to slice it: this is an awful look for Kaleb DeBoer at [Alabama]. Thorough ass-kickings, in the [CFP], for an [SEC] team is not suppose to go down this way. We’ll probably hear Alabama folks saying DeBoer should’ve taken himself to [Michigan]. I mean, this is that damn bad.”

Danny Kanell of CBS Sports posted, “Anyone who thought Bama was playoff worthy should not be trusted. Anyone who actually picked Bama to beat Indiana just doesn’t know ball.”

And Kanell added, “The committee has to stop gifting the SEC almost half the playoff field.”

Here’s a look at some more of the reactions to Indiana’s beatdown of Alabama from the sports media world:

Imagine telling yourself 3 years ago that Alabama would get physically overwhelmed by Indiana in the Rose Bowl

Indiana has broken Alabama’s will in the sport of football.

Just needed to see what that looked like typed out.

Indiana will face Oregon in the Peach Bowl for the CFP semifinals.

