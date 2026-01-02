Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The history of the Alabama and Indiana football programs meant absolutely nothing on New Year’s Day in Pasadena. No. 1 Indiana dominated No. 9 Alabama 38-3 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl on Thursday.

Color commentator Kirk Herbstreit called the Alabama performance “embarrassing” on the ESPN broadcast, and he noted that the Crimson Tide looked “defeated” early in the third quarter.

The Hoosiers showed why they’re unbeaten and why they received the top seed in the CFP. This is all while being in just year two of the Curt Cignetti head coaching tenure, and after Indiana averaged three wins over the three seasons before his arrival. Heck, Indiana had a total of three bowl wins in program history entering Thursday.

It’s been a mind-blowing program turnaround so quickly from Cignetti, and Indiana put a dent in the narrative that having a bye is a bad thing for teams in the CFP.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah posted to X, “Cignetti keeps murdering excuse culture. It takes time to build a program. The playoff bye isn’t fair.”

Cignetti keeps murdering excuse culture. It takes time to build a program. The playoff bye isn’t fair. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 1, 2026

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith posted on X, “There’s no way to slice it: this is an awful look for Kaleb DeBoer at [Alabama]. Thorough ass-kickings, in the [CFP], for an [SEC] team is not suppose to go down this way. We’ll probably hear Alabama folks saying DeBoer should’ve taken himself to [Michigan]. I mean, this is that damn bad.”

There’s no way to slice it: this is an awful look for Kaleb DeBoer at @AlabamaFTBL. Losses happen. Thorough ass-kickings, in the CFB Playoffs, for an @SEC team is not suppose to go down this way. We’ll probably hear Alabama folks saying DeBoer should’ve taken himself to… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 2, 2026

Danny Kanell of CBS Sports posted, “Anyone who thought Bama was playoff worthy should not be trusted. Anyone who actually picked Bama to beat Indiana just doesn’t know ball.”

Anyone who thought Bama was playoff worthy should not be trusted. Anyone who actually picked Bama to beat Indiana just doesn’t know ball. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 1, 2026

And Kanell added, “The committee has to stop gifting the SEC almost half the playoff field.”

The committee has to stop gifting the SEC almost half the playoff field. Bowl season and the playoffs have really revealed how the conference just isn’t that much better than anyone else. Period. End of story. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 1, 2026

Here’s a look at some more of the reactions to Indiana’s beatdown of Alabama from the sports media world:

Indiana having to go through Alabama to try to win a national championship felt important — and meaningful — for a program that’s flipping the sport on its head. And what a statement it is that Indiana is beating Alabama like *this.* — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 1, 2026

Indiana being good out of nowhere is such a fun wrinkle for college football. And it’s totally sustainable so long as they have Cignetti. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 1, 2026

The SEC falls to 2-6 in CFP/bowls when not facing each other. The Big Ten now 9-4 and guaranteed a team in the title game for a third straight season. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 2, 2026

Imagine telling yourself 3 years ago that Alabama would get physically overwhelmed by Indiana in the Rose Bowl — JP Acosta (@acosta32jp.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 3:38 PM

Ugh, a no-show result from a three-loss team in the CFP. Gotta stop with these charity bids — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 1, 2026

Indiana has broken Alabama’s will in the sport of football. Just needed to see what that looked like typed out. — Bill Connelly (@espnbillc.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 3:51 PM

Belt to Ass in Pasadena Indiana way more physical than Alabama — Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 1, 2026

I’m trying to think of a more improbable story than Curt Cignetti and Indiana football in my entire career. Nothing is coming to mind. — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 1, 2026

I’ve been following the Big Ten for forty years since I got to Evanston. The following is a sentence I would have bet my life would never be typed:#Indiana is just flat better than #Alabama. It really is a new world. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 1, 2026

Indiana will face Oregon in the Peach Bowl for the CFP semifinals.