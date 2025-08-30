Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

It’s not often we get a Week 1 college football matchup as juicy as Texas at Ohio State this weekend, but the hype around Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning blew every other storyline around the game out of the water.

With all eyes on Ohio Stadium, the two top teams fought through a low-scoring, defense-first battle. Manning, who came into the college football season as the Heisman favorite, the NIL king, and the main character of all the coverage of the sport, did not live up the hype in his first-ever road start for Texas.

The nephew of NFL champion uncles Peyton and Eli Manning completed just 17 of 30 passes for a mere 170 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. His highly praised running ability hardly materialized, as he managed just 38 yards on 10 attempts.

As a result, the sports media spent most of Saturday afternoon backpedalling from the lofty perch upon which they had placed Manning all summer.

Primarily, analysts were confronted with the fact that it will take time for Manning to be the kind of player who could win the Heisman or a national title in his first season as a starter.

View on Threads

great experience and I’m sure he’ll grow from this, but that’s a rough finish for Arch. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 30, 2025

Many straddled the line between criticism and praise, preaching patience.

For the record… a kid making his *3rd ever start* vs a top 3 team, on the road, to open the season, is allowed to struggle. Let’s not act like Arch can’t play football all of a sudden just for some retweets. #Texas — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning will hopefully have plenty of great days ahead of him. But this was a tough debut. Flashed a couple times, but missed too many easy ones. #Texas #OhioStateFootball — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) August 30, 2025

Some acknowledged the poor performance but appeared to blame Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff for Manning’s struggles.

Imagine having a generational talent at QB and having the training wheels on all game. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 30, 2025

If I'm Sark I throw out all the plays that give Arch seemingly easy throws. I want him only attempting dimes from afar. He is the anti-Pennington — Jason Kirk (@jasonkirk.fyi) 2025-08-30T19:25:27.714Z

Others made the same joke about the number of Arch Manning commercials (mostly for eyeglass company Warby Parker) compared with Arch Manning completions.

Arch Manning thru game’s 1st 22 minutes:

4 completions

2 commercials https://t.co/oJCZ1ccLGZ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning has more commercials in this game that he has completions. — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) August 30, 2025

And then of course there were the jokes. Plenty of jokes.

You don’t get a half-decade of hype and lay that type of egg in your debut as the full-time guy and not get dunked on online.

I don’t think Arch Manning has to apologize for playing like he doesn’t want to get drafted by the Saints — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub.bsky.social) 2025-08-30T17:38:09.592Z

remember, it's important to avoid overreacting to the first half of Week 0. but I feel like it's fair to say that Arch Manning is the biggest disappointment in sports history, and that you have to question the entire Manning family legacy for raising such an unsuccessful child — Rodger Sherman (@rodger.bsky.social) 2025-08-30T17:46:52.993Z

It won’t take long before Manning is subjected to the full gamut of sports talk discourse on Monday. The radio and TV shows likely won’t be kind to the sophomore QB, given his family history and the attention paid to him.

But it’s a long season, and college football these days offers plenty of leeway for highly touted teams with tough schedules. Manning played this poorly, and Texas still barely lost to the reigning champs. If he can improve over the course of the season and beat the teams he “should,” Manning and the Longhorns are still in position for the College Football Playoff.

Saturday’s stinker simply shows that the sports media energy around Manning was likely premature, and the hosts are already backing off their lofty expectations for the famed QB.