Credit: ACC Network

Based on the conversation on social media about it, if college football All-22 film were ever made available for usage, it might revolutionize how the sport is covered.

How that could ever possibly happen, given the myriad conferences, rights deals, equipment inefficiencies, and rights holders, is a question for another day.

Omaha Production’s Kevin Clark kicked off the conversation Friday by sharing his frustrations, saying, “The lack of college all-22 film in 2026 is stupid and maddening. The NFL has let people access it for 14 years, and I think they are doing fine.”

All-22, for those who might not know, is a silent collection of wide-angle views that allow you to see all 22 players on the field at one time. As it shows every player’s positioning and progression on every play, it’s considered the most comprehensive perspective for evaluating players, schemes, and strategy.

The NFL currently allows those with an NFL Pro subscription to watch All-22 film, though there have been issues over the years regarding what media members can do with it.

It’s safe to say that media members love it, and given how much access they’ve had to it from the NFL, there has always been a desire to get a similar product from college football. Heck, count Connor Stalions among those who want it. In fact, media members were practically falling all over themselves to agree with Clark and share their frustrations and hopes around it.

I would give the NCAA all my money just to have a gamepass-type product for college football and the draft. https://t.co/EOcX01nD7N — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 13, 2026

There are so many basic things college football doesn’t do that would help market the sport. https://t.co/yLE0DA4uXA — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 13, 2026

I get there are a lot more teams, but it’s never made sense to me why there isn’t a version of NFL Pro that could be done for CFB. https://t.co/kTY4KG9WHy — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 13, 2026

I tried for two years to get access for game rewatches. Couldn’t do it beyond a sporadic game here or there that didn’t help me much. It’s insane. College all-22 film is basically the holy grail for media https://t.co/oVCmKzUdL9 — David Ubben (@davidubben) March 13, 2026

This is the bane of our existence. Subs constantly ask us for game film analysis. But you have no idea how many people we’ve talked with to get usable all-22 footage to analyze and/or use to no avail. https://t.co/R2ESfkg2h0 — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) March 13, 2026

If I ran a team I’d make all of the team’s 22 film available to NIL donors. Opponents already have it, there are no secrets there. Might as well give it to the fans who support you + make them smarter. https://t.co/rgqlMBUV7r — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 13, 2026

An all-encompassing system that allows media members to see All-22 footage from every college football game is almost certainly a pipe dream, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that conferences could start providing more access. We know they have it. Until then, the hunt for college football media’s holy grail goes on.