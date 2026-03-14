Those watching Saturday's game between Florida A&M and North Carolina noticed a decline in their video during a portion of the game. Credit: ACC Network
By Sean Keeley on

Based on the conversation on social media about it, if college football All-22 film were ever made available for usage, it might revolutionize how the sport is covered.

How that could ever possibly happen, given the myriad conferences, rights deals, equipment inefficiencies, and rights holders, is a question for another day.

Omaha Production’s Kevin Clark kicked off the conversation Friday by sharing his frustrations, saying, “The lack of college all-22 film in 2026 is stupid and maddening. The NFL has let people access it for 14 years, and I think they are doing fine.”

All-22, for those who might not know, is a silent collection of wide-angle views that allow you to see all 22 players on the field at one time. As it shows every player’s positioning and progression on every play, it’s considered the most comprehensive perspective for evaluating players, schemes, and strategy.

The NFL currently allows those with an NFL Pro subscription to watch All-22 film, though there have been issues over the years regarding what media members can do with it.

It’s safe to say that media members love it, and given how much access they’ve had to it from the NFL, there has always been a desire to get a similar product from college football. Heck, count Connor Stalions among those who want it. In fact, media members were practically falling all over themselves to agree with Clark and share their frustrations and hopes around it.

An all-encompassing system that allows media members to see All-22 footage from every college football game is almost certainly a pipe dream, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that conferences could start providing more access. We know they have it. Until then, the hunt for college football media’s holy grail goes on.

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

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