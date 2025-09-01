Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The football gods were on Lee Corso’s side this weekend.

As Corso wound down his legendary broadcasting career with one final appearance on College GameDay this past Saturday, he made one final round of picks. And as fate would have it, Corso nailed each one. He went six-for-six, even picking a major upset in Florida State, his alma mater, beating Alabama despite the Crimson Tide being favored by two touchdowns.

The wise souls among us identified these picks might as well be equivalent to Moses being bestowed the Ten Commandments atop Mount Sinai, for there was no world in which the football gods would go against Corso on his weekend. And at least one of those wise souls seems to have cashed in on this divine intervention.

Sports Illustrated writer Tyler Lauletta took to social media Saturday afternoon, shortly after Corso made his final headgear selection, to share that he had bet the “Lee Corso parlay,” mirroring Corso’s picks on GameDay. Corso picked Tennessee over Syracuse, Florida State over Alabama, South Carolina over Virginia Tech, Miami over Notre Dame, LSU over Clemson, and Ohio State over Texas.

Lee Corso parlay thanks for the memories king pic.twitter.com/yB4G7sxKN9 — tryler (@tylerlauletta) August 30, 2025

To make things interesting, Lauletta took both Tennessee and South Carolina to cover the spread, because picking six winners straight-up is apparently too easy, shooting his odds up to about 190-1. His $10 wager paid out over $1,900.

I can’t think of a better way to honor Corso than that. Congrats Tyler!