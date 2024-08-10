A Denver sports anchor called out Deion Sanders for his behavior at a press conference. Photo Credit: KUSA 9 News

Deion Sanders held a press conference Friday, and reporters who attended the event should have been eligible for hazard pay.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach contentiously debated reporters, waved them off, questioned them, and otherwise made life difficult for the media.

Scotty Gange, sports anchor for Denver’s 9 News KUSA, compiled a highlight (or lowlight) video of Sanders’ actions.

“Deion Sanders welcomed everybody back to football season today with a wild press conference. So let’s talk about it,” Gange said.

Gange played a clip of Sanders dismissing a question with, “We talk about that, we talk about that, we talk about that.”

“He called out some local sportswriters today,” Gange continued.

“Why are you always on attack?” Sanders asked a reporter.

“And the head coach of the Colorado Buffs also had no time for TV stations, either,” Gange added. The video showed Eric Christensen of CBS Sports Colorado identifying himself, before Sanders waved him off.

“CBS Sports? I’m not doing nothin’ with CBS. Next question,” Sanders said.

“I’m here in Denver, not national,” Christensen clarified.

“You are who you are,” Sanders said dismissively. “CBS is CBS.”

“He proceeded to bully people asking honest questions all afternoon,” Gange continued, playing a clip of Sanders debating reporters about their use of terms such as “bolstered,” “beefed up” and “chemistry.”

“What is chemistry?” Sanders asked.

Deion Sanders unleashed today. He was hostile and bullied individuals who dared to ask him a question at his press conference. ⬇️ #9sports pic.twitter.com/IzmAfVY3OK — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) August 10, 2024

Gange concluded by giving Sanders credit for revitalizing the once-lackluster Colorado football program, but he sent him a message.

“Deion has brought CU national attention,” Gange said. “He’s served as an inspiring voice for many, but he’s coming off just like he’s trying to intimidate and push around anybody who dares to ask him a question. Now that’s not how a sports person of the year, or anybody, should be acting.

Gange’s highlight clip left out other interesting clashes between Sanders and reporters, such as this one with Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler.

Coach Prime presses Denver reporter/ Colorado hater , Sean Keeler😭😭 I’m so glad Prime called that goofy out pic.twitter.com/Vtp6PiAtuU — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) August 9, 2024



Sanders is no stranger to feuding with reporters. He faced plenty of criticism after the Buffaloes lost seven of their final eight games last season to finish 4-8. The offseason has brought more criticism of the CU program under his leadership.

Still, a new season would seem to be a chance for Sanders to hit the reset button. If things are this contentious in the preseason, what’s it going to be like if the Buffaloes go through a losing streak?

[Scott Gange]