Photo Credit: The CW Network

Fresno State took down Miami (Ohio) 18-3 in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl on Saturday in Tucson. The highlight of the broadcast was Snoop Dogg spending most of the third quarter in The CW Network booth alongside play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman and color commentator Will Blackmon.

Near the end of Snoop Dogg’s appearance, Blackmon asked the hip-hop legend and football fanatic, “If you were the (college football) commissioner, what would you change?”

Snoop Dogg explained that he would like to see 24 teams in the College Football Playoff.

“The first thing I would change, is, think about basketball, right? NCAA (Tournament),” Snoop Dogg began. “It’s 64 teams that make the playoffs, right? And it’s always exciting. You never know what’s going to happen.”

“I would add 24,” Snoop Dogg explained. “I would go 24, take two games out, get all that championship stuff out of the way, and go 24 teams into the [CFP], get cracking, and see who’s going to win it all.”

“Really?” Brennaman responded.

“Yeah, because there [are] too many teams on the outskirts that don’t get that shot, that they’re always crying and complaining,” Snoop Dogg explained. “And when it gets to this time of the season, you really start to understand who are the elite teams. But some of the elite teams’ records don’t reflect that. They became elite as they got moving. So, if you had 24, then there’s no excuse. You’re going to let everybody get in. Those who ain’t supposed to be in, those who are supposed to be. Then there’s going to be upset, Cinderella things happening, which, that’s what March Madness is beautiful (for). Because you don’t know what can happen. A 16-seed can beat a 1-seed. I feel like more teams, 24 at the max, makes it a two-week experience.”

“That’s a lot of football, though,” Blackmon said.

“It is, but take the championships out,” Snoop Dogg said. “Take all [the conference championship games] out. Cut them out, and just go straight to this.”

“How do you feel, too, but, like teams like Tulane and James Madison getting in, and then getting blasted like that?” Blackmon asked.

“What I’m trying to say is the teams [like] Notre Dame and all of them that should’ve been in there, because of the conference and all that,” Snoop Dogg said. “No, not the conference; just put the 24 teams in there and let them get cracking. And it’s going to go from 24 to 12, then 12 to six, then six to two, and then it’s over.”

College Football Playoff expansion in the near future feels inevitable, but most major voices in the college football world have suggested 16 teams rather than 24.

Snoop Dogg was also on the broadcast while Thom Brennaman jinxed Fresno State kicker Dylan Lynch.

“If you kick a field goal here, you go up by nine,” Brennaman said. “So, you know, you make it a two-score game, if they’re able to convert, even though it’s fourth down and you’re inside the red… Oh, boy. I spoke too soon.”

“Yeah, you did,” Snoop Dogg told Brennaman.