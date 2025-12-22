Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore sent Instagram messages to multiple women who work in sports media as his tenure unraveled, The Athletic reported Monday in a detailed investigation into Moore’s conduct leading up to his firing and arrest.

Three of the five women who spoke with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Austin Meek, and Katie Strang about being contacted by Moore work in sports media. One other woman had mutual friends with Moore. The fifth had no connection to Moore, Michigan, nor the university whatsoever — she didn’t even live in Michigan and couldn’t identify a single mutual connection between them.

Moore sent messages to the women as recently as last month and dating back to 2020. The messages ranged from fire emojis on Instagram stories to asking one woman if he could fly her out to visit him.

At least one exchange happened on a game day. A woman reportedly received a message from Moore hours before Michigan kicked off against Purdue on Nov. 1, and another 20 minutes after his postgame press conference following the narrow win.

These details were part of a larger report that examined allegations about Moore and how he has conducted himself since becoming the head coach of Michigan football.

Michigan officials knew about Moore’s online behavior by fall 2024, two people told The Athletic. The conduct wasn’t criminal and didn’t involve university employees, but one official characterized it as a matter of “propriety” — essentially asking, “Are you an idiot?”

The Instagram messages are separate from the inappropriate relationship with a female staff member that got Moore fired for cause on Dec. 10. He was arrested the same day on felony home invasion charges and misdemeanor stalking and breaking-and-entering charges after allegedly forcing his way into the staffer’s apartment and threatening suicide with butter knives.

Sports media figures have wrestled with how to cover Moore’s downfall over the past two weeks. ESPN drew criticism for putting Adam Schefter — a self-proclaimed “Michigan Man” and NFL insider who doesn’t cover college football — out front to defend Moore on First Take. Schefter told viewers that Moore felt “people had it in for him” at Michigan, prompting an Awful Announcing piece asking whether ESPN brass were making the best editorial decisions possible.

While there are many disturbing layers and details to Moore’s situation, his direct messaging of women who work in sports media for what are presumed to be non-work-related motives is not one to be overlooked.

Moore messaging women who work in sports media puts them in an impossible position. These are professionals who cover college football, who might need to interview a Big Ten head coach, request facility access, or maintain working relationships with people exactly like Moore. Saying no or refuting his advances isn’t just turning someone down. It’s risking your ability to do your job. And Moore, as the head coach of the Michigan football program, should have understood that dynamic.

As for the criminal charges Moore faces related to the female staffer he is alleged to have had an affair with, his lawyer denied any wrongdoing and said there’s no history of domestic violence. The staffer’s lawyer told police Moore had a “long history of domestic violence” against her, according to The Athletic.

The case is scheduled for a preliminary examination hearing in January.