The 2024 Senior Bowl took place on Sunday, which is typically seen as a showcase for some of the best NFL Draft prospects in the country. Unfortunately, former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III had a rough day. Pro Football Focus detailed that in a social media post and felt the wrath of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for doing so.

Milton is widely perceived to be the quarterback prospect with perhaps the most true arm talent in the upcoming draft. However, throughout his college career he has largely been seen as unpolished player that is perhaps more of an athlete than a true quarterback at this very moment.

The Tennessee product had his fair share of struggles in the game, throwing two interceptions for the American Team in a 16-7 loss to the National Team.

The Pro Football Focus College social media account pointed out one of Milton’s interceptions on Twitter/X, captioning the play as “The Joe Milton experience.”

The Joe Milton experience? pic.twitter.com/BjEurMi17U — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 3, 2024

Milton did have some positive moments in the game that were not mentioned by PFF, completing 9-of-13 passes on the day. Unfortunately, the costly turnovers appeared to take over the narrative around his performance.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who opted out of the 2024 NFL Draft to return to college next season, took issue with the caption from Pro Football Focus in a response to their tweet on social media.

“I thought PFF College was to showcase college athletes not put them down,” tweeted Sanders.

I thought @PFF_College was to showcase college athletes not put them down ? https://t.co/7SaKihm2Cd — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) February 4, 2024

Could Pro Football Focus have used a different caption that didn’t put Milton on blast as much? Yes, absolutely. But at the same time, it is certainly fair to post a low-light of any player during a game largely used to identify talent in the NFL Draft class.

It obviously remains to be seen whether this video of Milton contributes at all to potentially lowering his draft stock come April. But as far a Sanders is concerned, Pro Football Focus isn’t doing Milton any favors.

