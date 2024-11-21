A pick-six from Shaun Dolac of the Buffalo Bulls. (Awful Announcing on X.)

Both tackles and interceptions are important defensive stats, but it’s rare to see players who excel at both. Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac (leading FBS with 136 tackles heading into Wednesday’s game; teammate Red Murdock was second with 126) certainly met that criteria Wednesday night, though. There, Dolac recorded two pick-sixes in the Bulls’ MAC win over Eastern Michigan.

The second pick-six there was particularly notable. That saw Dolac intercept a pass near his own 40-yard-line and weave through the Eagles’ team en route to a game-sealing touchdown, stood out as an example of #MACtion, and it got an excellent call from Justin Kutcher and Rene Ingoglia on the ESPNU broadcast:

“What a return! A pick-six, 60 yards and a hurdle!” “Shaun Dolac just called ballgame.” @JustinKutcher and @reneingoglia on the call for ESPNU. pic.twitter.com/Vi3XV3lorU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2024

“There’s an interception! It’s Shaun Dolac, his second of the night! Dolac showing off some skills, some hurdling! Gets a blocker, to the outside. Dolac, to the end zone! What a return! A pick-six, 60 yards and a hurdle!” “Shaun Dolac just called ballgame.” “Ho ho ho, mic drop!” “I mean, this is the leading tackler in the nation in Shaun Dolac. He just had his fifth interception of the year, and looks like a Heisman Trophy running back as he returns this for the pick-six. That’s a SportsCenter Top 10 right there.”

That’s a great moment for Dolac, and for the Bulls (6-4 overall heading into this, 4-2 in conference, and still in contention for the MAC title game). And it got an excellent call worthy of the moment from the commentary team here.

[Awful Announcing on X]